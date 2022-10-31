Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox joins Netflix Games

Spry Fox, the developer of games like Cozy Grove and Alphabears, is joining Netflix games to become the company’s sixth in-house game studio. The news was announced through a blog post on the Spry Fox website, which also answers some questions about the future of the studio.

Spry Fox says the partnership will not change any of their upcoming plans, meaning that Cozy Grove 2 and their unnamed non-violent MMO will still be developed as planned. Instead, Netflix will provide them with financial support, which Spry Fox says will allow them to “stop stressing” about how their games will generate profit. Despite all of Netflix’s current games existing through their mobile app, the blog post does not mention anything about platform exclusivity.

Spry Fox joins five other in-house game developers at Netflix: Next Games (Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales), Night School Studio (Oxenfree), Boss Fight Entertainment (Dungeon Boss), and two internal studios in Helsinki, Finland and southern California.

Netflix launched its games collection just over a year ago, in November of 2021. Currently, subscribers can play over 30 games on their mobile app, including Into the Breach, Spiritfarer, and Poinpy. On top of that, Netflix has over 50 more games in development. Have you had a chance to play any games on the Netflix app? Let us know in the comments.