Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gets March Release Date, Special Editions And DLC Revealed

Team Ninja has revealed the release date for its upcoming action game set during the Three Kingdoms era of China, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and it's less than half a year away.

More specifically, the studio has revealed that Wo Long will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 3, 2023. That's less than six months away. Alongside this news, Team Ninja has detailed the editions of Wo Long you can preorder as well as some of the DLC coming to the game.

Let's break those editions down:

Standard Edition

The physical version of the game will include the Baihu armor as an early purchase bonus.

The digital version of the game will include the Zhuque armor as a digital pre-order bonus and the Baihu armor as an early purchase bonus.

Steelbook Launch Edition

The steelbook launch edition of the game will include Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a collector's steelbook (yet to be revealed), and the Crown of Zhurong and Crown of Gonggong bonus DLC. It will also include the Baihu armor as an early purchase bonus.

Digital Deluxe Edition

The digital deluxe edition will include a digital copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a digital art book, a digital mini soundtrack, and the game's season pass. It will also include the Quinglong armor as a season pass bonus, the Baihu armor as an early purchase bonus, and the Zhuque armor as a digital pre-order bonus.

DLC

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will have a season pass and it will include three pieces of DLC, although Team Ninja has not detailed what to expect just yet. You can also buy these DLCs individually. Anyone that purchases the season pass will get the Qinglong armor as a bonus.

