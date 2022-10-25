Overwatch 2's First Halloween Event Begins Today And Here's What To Expect

One of Overwatch's most popular annual events was Halloween Terror, which brought not only Halloween-inspired skins and rewards to the game's loot box system but a unique PvE experience.

Halloween Terror has returned, this time to Overwatch 2 and much like the years of experiences before it, this year's event comes with skins, rewards, and a semi-sequel to the first game's Halloween PvE experience, Junkenstein's Revenge. The new PvE mode for Overwatch 2 is now called Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride and you can jump in starting today, October 25.

"Return to Adlersbrunn alongside four fresh faces to experience an all-new story as the Bride of Junkenstein seeks vengeance upon those responsible for the death of her creator," a blog post about the limited-time co-op mission reads. "Complete challenges to unlock special rewards like the Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn Name Card, the Jack-o'-Lantern Weapon Charm, Battle Pass XP, and other spine-tingling rewards. Dr. Junkenstein will also be making a grand reappearance in the original Junkenstein's Revenge co-op Brawl, returning for a limited time to Halloween Terror 2022."

Halloween Terror will run until 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, November 1. If you watch two hours of streams on the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch, you'll receive the Werewolf Winston Spray and if you watch four, you'll receive the Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin (pictured above).

Alongside this event, Blizzard is also running a Double Match XP weekend for Overwatch 2 starting October 28 and lasting until October 31. All players who login to Overwatch 2 sometime during the Halloween Terror event through the end of Season One will receive the Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary Skin and Health Pack Weapon Charm as well.

