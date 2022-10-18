News
Persona 5 Royal

Tricks and Treats: Horror Games and Persona 5 Royal Come to Game Pass this October

by Charles Harte on Oct 18, 2022 at 04:34 PM

Xbox has announced the next line-up of games coming to Game Pass later this month, which includes the highly anticipated Persona 5 Royal. Accompanying the beloved JRPG are Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, Signalis, and Soma, four horror games just in time for the Halloween season. Xbox has also announced the departure of a few games, including Sniper Elite 4 and The Forgotten City. Take a look at the full list of titles coming to and leaving Game Pass this month:

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass this month: Persona 5 Royal, Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, Signalis, Soma, Phantom Abyss, and Gunfire Reborn.

What's Coming to Game Pass

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud, PC) - Today | Our Review

Amnesia: Collection (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 20

Amnesia: Rebirth (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 20 | Our Review

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud, PC) - October 20

Soma (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 20 | Our Review

Persona 5 Royal (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 21

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) - October 27

Gunfire Reborn (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 27

Signalis (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 27

What's Leaving Game Pass on October 31

Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC) | Our Review

Backbone (Console, Cloud, and PC)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Console, Cloud, and PC)

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Console, Cloud, and PC)

Project Wingman (Console, Cloud, and PC)

Second Extinction (Console, Cloud, and PC)

Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud) | Our Review

The Forgotten City (Console, Cloud, and PC) | Our Review

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Persona 5 Royalcover

Persona 5 Royal

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
March 31, 2020 (PlayStation 4), 
October 21, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Amnesia: Collectioncover

Amnesia: Collection

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:
Amnesia: Rebirthcover

Amnesia: Rebirth

Platform:
PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
Signaliscover

Signalis

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Somacover

Soma

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
September 22, 2015 (PlayStation 4, PC), 
December 1, 2017 (Xbox One)
Phantom Abysscover

Phantom Abyss

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, PC
Release Date:
2022
The Forgotten Citycover

The Forgotten City

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
July 28, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
September 23, 2021 (Switch)
Alan Wake&#039;s American Nightmarecover

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Platform:
Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:
Backbonecover

Backbone

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
June 8, 2021 (PC), 
October 28, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One), 
February 9, 2022 (Switch)
Second Extinctioncover

Second Extinction

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Sniper Elite 4cover

Sniper Elite 4

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
February 14, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
October 17, 2020 (Switch)

Popular Content