Tricks and Treats: Horror Games and Persona 5 Royal Come to Game Pass this October
Xbox has announced the next line-up of games coming to Game Pass later this month, which includes the highly anticipated Persona 5 Royal. Accompanying the beloved JRPG are Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, Signalis, and Soma, four horror games just in time for the Halloween season. Xbox has also announced the departure of a few games, including Sniper Elite 4 and The Forgotten City. Take a look at the full list of titles coming to and leaving Game Pass this month:
What's Coming to Game Pass
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud, PC) - Today | Our Review
Amnesia: Collection (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 20
Amnesia: Rebirth (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 20 | Our Review
Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud, PC) - October 20
Soma (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 20 | Our Review
Persona 5 Royal (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 21
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) - October 27
Gunfire Reborn (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 27
Signalis (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 27
What's Leaving Game Pass on October 31
Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC) | Our Review
Backbone (Console, Cloud, and PC)
Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Console, Cloud, and PC)
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Console, Cloud, and PC)
Project Wingman (Console, Cloud, and PC)
Second Extinction (Console, Cloud, and PC)
Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud) | Our Review
The Forgotten City (Console, Cloud, and PC) | Our Review