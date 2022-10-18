Tricks and Treats: Horror Games and Persona 5 Royal Come to Game Pass this October

Xbox has announced the next line-up of games coming to Game Pass later this month, which includes the highly anticipated Persona 5 Royal. Accompanying the beloved JRPG are Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, Signalis, and Soma, four horror games just in time for the Halloween season. Xbox has also announced the departure of a few games, including Sniper Elite 4 and The Forgotten City. Take a look at the full list of titles coming to and leaving Game Pass this month:

What's Coming to Game Pass

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud, PC) - Today | Our Review

Amnesia: Collection (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 20

Amnesia: Rebirth (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 20 | Our Review

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud, PC) - October 20

Soma (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 20 | Our Review

Persona 5 Royal (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 21

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) - October 27

Gunfire Reborn (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 27

Signalis (Console, Cloud, PC) - October 27

What's Leaving Game Pass on October 31

Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC) | Our Review

Backbone (Console, Cloud, and PC)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Console, Cloud, and PC)

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Console, Cloud, and PC)

Project Wingman (Console, Cloud, and PC)

Second Extinction (Console, Cloud, and PC)

Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud) | Our Review

The Forgotten City (Console, Cloud, and PC) | Our Review