Extended Dead Space Gameplay Walkthrough Runs Down The Remake’s New Features

To celebrate Dead Space’s 14th anniversary, Motive Studio held a special livestream showcasing its upcoming remake of the game. The presentation featured an extended guided walkthrough showing off new gameplay footage as well as a rundown of features designed to make the game more terrifying than ever.

The video’s side-by-side comparisons illustrate the major differences between the original and the remake. One big change is that the Ishimura is now a seamless, interconnected ship that players can explore more freely. For example, using Isaac’s rocket thrusters to soar through areas you could only walk through before. A new system called the Intensity Spawn Director remixes necromorph spawn points, ensuring they’ll ambush veteran players in unexpected ways and, sometimes, in greater numbers. Dead Space also features improved necromorph dismemberment, new side quests designed to flesh out the supporting cast, new alternate fire modes for weapons, new puzzles, and more.

Dead Space launches on January 27 for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.