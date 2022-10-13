A Multiverse Of Witches Collide In New Bayonetta 3 Story Trailer

Bayonetta 3’s story has been one of its most speculated elements, and a new trailer shows off over four minutes of cutscenes and fresh gameplay. The multiverse takes center stage this time around, and we finally get real looks at the alternative versions of Bayonetta and what they bring to the table.

In addition to Bayonetta and Viola, we see what appear to be three Bayonetta variants. One has a youthful, almost teenage popstar look with strawberry-blonde hair and a hip-hop-esque fashion sense. Another version is clad in almost samurai-like armor. No matter the Bayonetta, the action unleashed by them looks as bonkers as you’d expect. For Jeanne fans, stay tuned until the end of the video, where we get a surprising look at a gameplay segment starring Bayo's BFF.

Bayonetta 3 is Game Informer's cover story this month. The game launches on October 28 for Switch.