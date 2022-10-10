Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden Go Multiplatform In January

With Persona 5 Royale set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Switch on October 21, Atlus has announced the multiplatforms release dates for Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. Thankfully, fans only have to wait a few months before all three acclaimed RPG’s become available on modern platforms.

On January 19, Persona 3 Portable arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC via Steam. That same day, Persona 4 Golden will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox platforms (including Windows), and Switch. Both titles will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Persona 3 Portable is the enhanced PSP port of 2007’s Persona 3 (which originally released on PlayStation 2). It launched in 2010 and has never been ported beyond Sony’s handheld. Similarly, Persona 4 Golden is a PS Vita title and the definitive version of its entry, Persona 4. Golden launched in 2012 and has only migrated to Steam, but that didn’t happen until 2020.

To learn more about each game, check out our reviews for Persona 3 Portable here and Persona 4 Golden here.