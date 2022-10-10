Crash Bandicoot 4 Hit Steam This Month, New Title Seemingly Teased For The Game Awards

It looks like Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is heading to Steam, with Activision Blizzard announcing the news in an unorthodox fashion. The publisher also appears to be teasing the reveal of a new Crash game

The publisher sent a special Crash-themed pizza box (from "Aku Aku's Steam-In Pizza Shack") to influencers, such as YouTuber Candian Guy Eh. His unboxing video shows that the box is taped with a not-so-subtle message that Crash 4 heads to Steam on October 18. The game, which launched in 2020, is currently playable on PC only through Battle.net.

Image via Canadian Guy Eh on YouTube

Additionally, the box was also taped with a message that read, “Hungry for more? Try our new Wumpa Pizza for $12.08!” Given that The Game Awards is set to air on December 8, it appears highly likely we’ll find out the nature of this title (which is rumored to be a party game called Wumpa League) during the annual show.

