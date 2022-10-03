Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Set For Tomorrow Morning

Dead Space fans will finally get a new look at gameplay for the upcoming remake of the first game. The game’s official Twitter account announced that we’ll see this footage tomorrow at 8 a.m. Pacific/11 a.m. Eastern on the game’s YouTube channel.

This premiere is being dubbed as the "first official” look at gameplay. That distinction likely means that the footage will be of a near-complete build of the game since developer Motive Studios has spent the last year releasing several behind-the-scenes videos showcasing gameplay in more unfinished forms. This transparent approach to Dead Space’s development has given fans raw looks at how the 2008 classic is being updated. Player feedback from these videos has even allowed Motive to make subtle but important changes earlier in the pipeline. With the game only a few months away, we're curious to see how all of that work has coalesced.

Dead Space launches on January 27 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.