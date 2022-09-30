Sonic Announces Clothing Collaboration With Rowing Blazers

Rowing Blazers, a New York-based clothing brand, has announced a new line of Sonic the Hedgehog apparel. The collection draws inspiration from Sonic's aesthetic from the 1990s, with graphics inspired by art from the time.

Those who are interested in the collection can look forward to clothing items like a cotton sweater with Sonic's image, a zip-up polar fleece, heavyweight rugby jerseys, a French terry loopback hoodie, cotton tees, and mesh shorts. The line also includes baseball caps, canvas tote bags, a necktie, and a hand-embroidered Sonic patch for blazers and other clothing items.

You can see a gallery of some of the items in the collection below.

According to Jack Carlson, founder and creative director of Rowing Blazers, which has done collaborations with FILA, Umbro, the NBA, and more, the company's creations all hold important links to his personal life.

"A lot of it has to do with the things I loved growing up: the sports, the brands, the culture," he said in a press release. "I grew up in the '90s playing Sonic the Hedgehog on the Sega Genesis. Sonic has always been such an interesting character to me. In the original games, he was a little bit brash, a little bit punk. He was different from other cartoon and video game protagonists. He was very '90s. Of course, there have been a lot of Sonic clothing capsules created over the years. I wanted to do something elevated, really beautifully made, and kind of timeless in its aesthetic. Of course, there's a kind of irony to it because Sonic himself isn't really very preppy, but that's the fun of it."

The collection retails as low as $38 to $325, though nothing is currently listed at the higher end of that spectrum just yet. The collection is live now, having launched yesterday. If you'd like to check out the collection for yourself, you can head here.