Update: Rick From Rick And Morty Hits MultiVersus Today

Update, 9/27/22:

Rick Sanchez from the hit TV show "Rick and Morty" will be available as a playable fighter in the free-to-play platform brawler, MultiVersus, today. He joins his in-show sidekick, Morty Smith, in the game who was added to the roster last month.

The official MultiVersus Twitter account has released a short video showcasing a breakdown of Rick's moveset and class type. His moveset includes the following:

Yeah, Fart Bomb!: Throw a fart bomb, hitting enemies upward.

Meeseek and Destroy: Summon a Meeseeks that runs forward, uppercuts, or readies a golf club.

Basrick Portal Theory: Aims and summons a max of two portals

The original story continues below...

Update, 8/12/22:

The official MultiVersus Twitter account has revealed that Season 1 for the popular stage fighter will begin next Monday, Aug. 15, after a delay to the season was announced last week. Morty from Rick and Morty, who was set to drop with Season 1, will join the roster roughly a week later, on Aug. 23. Also, the team has announced that everything coming to the game in Season 1 will not drop on the same day, citing that new modes and content will drop throughout the season.

The original story continues below:

Original Story, 8/4/2022:

The crossover brawler of our dreams, MultiVersus, is the fighting genre's latest prize winner. From Adventure Time to Game of Thrones, Player First Games' debut title is a wacky fusion of legendary franchises that's left fans enamored with the light-hearted art style and Super Smash-inspired gameplay. Sadly, the rising champ's first season and next playable character, Morty (Rick & Morty), have been pushed back. A finalized release date remains unknown.

Tweets released by the MultiVersus dev team thank players for their continued support and patience while announcing the unexpected news (seen above). You can read the complete statement below:

"A big thank you to everyone playing MultiVersus. It's exciting to see so many players enjoying the game and the launch of the Open Beta is just the beginning. We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. We'll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience & enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!"

Season 1 was initially slated to launch on August 9. For now, you'll just have to keep busy kicking Lebron James' butt. John Carson previewed MultiVersus for us and concluded his findings by stating, "I went into the alpha test of MultiVersus with low expectations. Besides Smash Bros., the big brand mash-up fighters feel hollow and feature underwhelming rosters, but I've come away impressed with what I've played so far. The cast is great so far, and each character brings unique gameplay and mechanics to the fray."

What are your thoughts on MultiVersus so far? Let us know in the comments below!