Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Delayed To 2023

Night School Studio has delayed Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

Originally set to release this year, Oxenfree II will now debut sometime in 2023. The team didn't mention a specific window, however, so as for when in 2023, that remains unknown. It could be just a month or two into the new year or six months into the new year – only time will tell. As for why, Night School Studio says it needs more time to make this sequel "truly special" and to add more localizations.

Here's the studio's full statement on the delay:

"We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree II: Lost Signals the best game it can possibly be. Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet. To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we're moving our release window to 2023.

Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. We can't wait to share the game with you. Stay tuned!"

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals hits PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC sometime in 2023. For more, read about why Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is one of our most anticipated indies and then check out this story about Netflix's acquisition of Night School Studio.

Are you excited for Oxenfree II: Lost Signals? Let us know in the comments below!