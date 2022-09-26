News
Oxenfree II Delayed 2023

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Delayed To 2023

by Wesley LeBlanc on Sep 26, 2022 at 07:47 AM

Night School Studio has delayed Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. 

Originally set to release this year, Oxenfree II will now debut sometime in 2023. The team didn't mention a specific window, however, so as for when in 2023, that remains unknown. It could be just a month or two into the new year or six months into the new year – only time will tell. As for why, Night School Studio says it needs more time to make this sequel "truly special" and to add more localizations. 

Here's the studio's full statement on the delay:

"We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree II: Lost Signals the best game it can possibly be. Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet. To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we're moving our release window to 2023. 
Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. We can't wait to share the game with you. Stay tuned!"

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals hits PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC sometime in 2023. For more, read about why Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is one of our most anticipated indies and then check out this story about Netflix's acquisition of Night School Studio

Are you excited for Oxenfree II: Lost Signals? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Oxenfree II: Lost Signalscover

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC
Release Date:
2023
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley LeBlanc is an associate editor for Game Informer. If you have any news tips, story ideas, or more, feel free to DM him on Twitter @LeBlancWes or email him at wesleyleblanc@gameinformer.com.
Email Twitter

Popular Content