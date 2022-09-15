Deathloop Hits Xbox Next Week, New Update Includes Extended Ending, Crossplay, And More

Deathloop, the Arkane Studios-developed PlayStation 5-exclusive game released last year, is finally coming to Xbox next week. Plus, a new update for the game, which will be available on all platforms, includes an extended ending for Deathloop, Crossplay, and other additional features.

More specifically, Deathloop will hit Xbox Series/X and PC on September 20, and if you’re a Game Pass member, it will be available there on day one. It will also launch onto PlayStation Plus that day, meaning all Extra and Premium members can also download it. The Goldenloop update will be live that day on all platforms and will add new enemies, weapons, abilities, and more to Deathloop.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Crossplay

There will be crossplay for PvP matchmaking across PSN, Xbox, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, and you can set your cross-platform matchmaking settings to “Any” (all platforms) or “Same” (just your platform). You can also adjust your crossplay settings based on controller, meaning you can make it where you’ll only play against players using the same controller as you, or you can make it so that any controller is fine against you.

“Xbox console and PC versions will also feature cross-purchase and cross-save, so if you purchase Deathloop through the Microsoft Store on either Xbox or PC, you’ll be able to play it on your other Microsoft platforms and pick up right where you left off,” Bethesda says in a new blog post about today’s news.

New Ability: Fugue

This new ability consists of a projectile that you can throw to slow and confuse your target, temporarily (and briefly) rendering them harmless. Bethesda says it makes them “tipsy,” essentially. Fugue will include four discoverable upgrades too:

Coda : extended duration

: extended duration Earworm : Cast a Fugue “mine” on a surface

: Cast a Fugue “mine” on a surface Discord : Target becomes hostile towards its allies

: Target becomes hostile towards its allies Syncopation: On target’s death, Fugue affects nearby enemies

Bethesda teases that you might be able to find the Fugue ability in Karl’s Bay during the afternoon.

New Weapon: Halps Prototype

According to Bethesda, this new energy-based rifle fires a continuous laser-like beam, which rips through enemies with precision. You can also fire the beam at a turret or security camera to refract the beam and hit your foes with bank shots.

New Enemy: Paint-Bomber

Paint-Bombers are new NPC enemies that strap bandoliers of paint-filled explosives to themselves, and when close to you, they’ll explode in a colorful fashion.

New Ability Upgrades: New Upgrades For Julianna’s Masquerade Ability

Julianna’s Masquerade ability was previously the only one in Deathloop without its own upgrades, but the Goldenloop update changes that.

Ensemble : Target up to three NPCs with Masquerade

: Target up to three NPCs with Masquerade Mend : Regenerate health while using Masquerade on an NPC

: Regenerate health while using Masquerade on an NPC Expose : When an NPC affected by Masquerade dies or spots Colt, Colt is automatically tagged

: When an NPC affected by Masquerade dies or spots Colt, Colt is automatically tagged Incognito: Damage taken while using Masquerade is converted to Energy

New 2-In-1 Trinkets

Bethesda says it has added 19 new trinkets to Deathloop, but these trinkets aren’t like the ones you’re used to because they’re 2-in-1 trinkets that combine the abilities of two already in the game. For example, the new Wrecking Ball trinket fuses the existing Sprinter (move faster) and Unstoppable Force (damage an enemy by sprinting into them) trinkets. Rolling In It blends Deep Pockets (carry more ammo) with Stab N Grab (receive ammo from melee kills), too.

Finally, Bethesda teases the new ending of Deathloop, stating that there are other surprises now in the game as well.

For more about Deathloop, read Game Informer’s Deathloop review to find out why it was one of our favorite games of 2021.

Are you excited to play Deathloop for the first time on Xbox or replay it on PlayStation? Let us know in the comments below!