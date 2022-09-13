Babylon's Fall Will Shut Down Less Than A Year After Launch

Developer Platinum Games and publisher Square Enix have revealed that Babylon's Fall will shut down next year, less than a full year after its March 3 launch this year.

More specifically, Platinum Games will terminate the game's service on February 27, 2023. As for why, the team didn't really outline the reason but it's likely due to the game's poorly received launch and its lack of players since then. Square Enix tried to remedy the game's issues by sending players a survey asking them how the team can improve the game and shortly after, Platinum Games said it has "no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon's Fall." It seems things have changed because Babylon's Fall will fall early next year.

"With the desire of delivering an exhilarating online multiplayer action RPG set in an elaborate high fantasy world, we launched the game's official service on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and have continued to undertake additional development and operations," a statement reads. "However, it is with deep regret to inform you that we will be terminating the game's service on February 27, 2023.

"As a result, we will also cancel the large-scale updates that we had planned. In terms of the plan moving forward, Season 2 will run until Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as scheduled, and the Final Season will begin with the maintenance scheduled on the same day. This Final Season is the period during which you can earn the ranking rewards of Season 2. As a way of expressing our gratitude to all our players, we plan to implement as many events and other initiatives as we can can, leading up to the end of the service."

You can check out the full list of final events here if you're interested. As for what to expect following the game's terminated status, Platinum Games says to take caution as its schedule is subject to change without prior notice. It also says that after the service ends on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11 p.m. PT/2 a.m. ET, you will no longer be able to play the game and all gameplay data on the game's servers will be deleted.

"Leading up until today, we received a lot of feedback from all of our Sentinels through multiple surveys, official livestreams, our official Discord server, and social media channels, which has been a great help to us in the Development and Operations teams," the statement continues. "In particular, through our surveys we received a great deal of enthusiastic messages of support alongside keen observations of issues and suggestions for improvement. This really made us feel that we were able to create the world of Babylon's Fall together with our players. Despite all of your support, we are truly sad and sorry to say that we will be unable to continue with the game's service. We hope you continue to enjoy playing Babylon's Fall until the service ends."

Have you played, or are you playing, Babylon's Fall? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!