Microsoft Reveals Less Expensive Xbox Elite Series 2 'Core' Edition Controller

Following recent leaks of a white Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller, Microsoft has officially unveiled it, dubbing this controller the “Core” edition of the Series 2.

That “Core” title is because “it’s been designed to meet the core needs of today’s competitive gamers,” seemingly at a more affordable cost because it’s about $50 cheaper than the standard black Series 2 controller. The latter costs $179.99 while the former – the new Core controller – will run you $129.99. As for why, it’s because the Core controller comes with fewer customizable features that have since defined the Elite series of controllers for Xbox.

Here’s a look at the differences between the two:

Click to enlarge

As you can see, the Core controller does not include a charging dock, the four back paddles, the additional thumbstick and d-pad, or the carrying case. However, you can add these accessories to the Core controller by purchasing the Complete Component Pack separately for $59.99. These accessories can be used on both the Core controller and as replacement parts for your current Elite Series 2 controller.

If that’s not enough customization, you can also now design your very own Elite Series 2 or Elite Series 2 Core controller in the Xbox Design Lab.

Both the Core controller and the Complete Component Pack are available for preorder today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $129.99 and $59.99, respectively.

What do you think of this Core controller? Let us know in the comments below!