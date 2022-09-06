Metal: Hellsinger, Disney Dreamlight Valley Lead This Month’s Xbox Game Pass Additions

Microsoft has revealed the September lineup of Xbox Game Pass games coming to the subscription service.

If you’re looking for something new to play today, Disney Dreamlight Valley, the adventure game that mixes quests, exploration, and more with life simulation gameplay, will be available to download later today. On both PC and Xbox Game Pass, players will have access to the Founder’s Edition of the game, which gives players early access, exclusive cosmetic rewards, and a starting pile of in-game currency. For more about this exciting life-sim from Disney, read Game Informer’s Disney Dreamlight Valley preview.

That’s not the only game available to download today, though. If life-sims aren’t your thing, perhaps the open-ended puzzle game Opus Magnum is, or maybe Train Sim World 3, which is a day one launch for Game Pass.

There are some other exciting additions coming to Game Pass later this month, too. There’s Metal: Hellsinger, a punchy FPS rhythm game, You Suck At Parking, a fast-paced chaotic racer where your objective is to park, and more.

Here’s the full September Xbox and PC Game Pass lineup:

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Sept. 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Sept. 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) Opus Magnum – Sept. 6 (PC)

– Sept. 6 (PC) Train Sim World 3 – Sept. 6 (Console and PC)

– Sept. 6 (Console and PC) Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation – Sept. 13 (PC)

– Sept. 13 (PC) DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace – Sept. 13 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Sept. 13 (Cloud, Console, and PC) You Suck At Parking – Sept. 14 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

– Sept. 14 (Cloud, Console, and PC) Despot’s Game – Sept. 14 (Console and PC)

– Sept. 14 (Console and PC) Metal: Hellsinger – Sept. 15 (Xbox Series X/S and PC)

Here are the upcoming DLC/Game Updates coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass:

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W – Sept. 6

– Sept. 6 Grounded: The Home Stretch Update – Sept. 6

– Sept. 6 The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC – Sept. 6

– Sept. 6 Halo Infinite: The Yappening Event – Sept. 6

– Sept. 6 Fallout 76: The Pitt – Sept. 13

Here are the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks coming to players this month:

Rumbleverse: Smash Boxer Pack – Sept. 6: This perk includes the exclusive Smash Boxer cosmetic set, an exclusive title card background and border, and a 120-minute gameplay Fame booster.

– Sept. 6: This perk includes the exclusive Smash Boxer cosmetic set, an exclusive title card background and border, and a 120-minute gameplay Fame booster. Dead by Daylight: The Legion & Yui Outfits – Sept. 8: Explore the backstories of The Legion and Yui Kimura with 2 ery rare outfits: The Legion’s High-Vis Horror and Yui’s Kumi-Daiko Performer

– Sept. 8: Explore the backstories of The Legion and Yui Kimura with 2 ery rare outfits: The Legion’s High-Vis Horror and Yui’s Kumi-Daiko Performer Need for Speed Payback: DLX Content Pack – Sept. 13: Get an edge over the competition with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade

– Sept. 13: Get an edge over the competition with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle – Sept. 15: Boost your arsenal with the powerful Twin Grakatas, their elegant Jade Weapon Skin, Jade Clem Emblem, Platinum, and more for a limited time.

Here are the games leaving Game Pass on Sept. 15:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Craftopia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC)

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Are you excited about this month’s Xbox Game Pass offerings? Let us know in the comments below!