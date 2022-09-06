Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion Out Next Year

CD Projekt Red has unveiled the first Cyberpunk 2077 story expansion called Phantom Liberty will be released next year.

This was revealed during today's Night City Wire livestream, which is also where CDPR, Netflix, and Studio Trigger revealed what the English Dub for Cyberpunk: Edgerunnners sounds like. CDPR revealed Phantom Liberty shortly after, and it looks great. Not only does it add more to V's story, with them seemingly becoming a secret service-like agent for the New United States of America, but it also sees Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand return to the fold.

Check out the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion trailer for yourself below:

As you can see, the expansion trailer is short and sweet, but it packs a punch. There's the narrator, who just might be the president of the New United States of America, as well as Johnny Silverhand. There also appears to be some new locations and weapons at play in the trailer, too, but that remains unconfirmed for now.

During the stream, CDPR said "it's a new kind of style of plot" for the team in terms of Phantom Liberty's narrative, and that it will feature a new cast of characters (joining V, of course). As for where it takes place, the team didn't specify, but it did say it will primarily unfold in one district of Night City.

Elsewhere in the stream, CDPR detailed some of the things coming in the 1.6 update including a complete overhaul to Cyberpunk 2077's police system and vehicle-to-vehicle combat mechanics. There will be a new gameplay loop for melee combat and a bunch of new actions in the perk tree as well. Plus, Nibbles the cat will soon be available to add in photo mode. Other aspects of this update include a transmog system, playable arcade cabinets, and a jacket and weapon inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Finally, the team said Update 1.6 will be the last major update for old-gen consoles and that moving forward, all updates will be on current-gen consoles and PC. However, the team will continue to monitor old-gen versions of the game and perform maintenance to keep them running smoothly as needed.

Is Phantom Liberty going to bring you back to Cyberpunk 2077's Night City? Let us know in the comments below!