Detroit: Become Human Dev Quantic Dream Acquired By NetEase

Quantic Dream, the developer behind games like Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, has been acquired by NetEase Game, one of China’s largest video game companies whose catalog of games developed and published include Knives Out, Naraka Bladepoint, and more.

This news comes from a posting released by NetEase today that calls Quantic Dream its first studio in Europe. It’s unclear how much the acquisition cost NetEase, but the developer-publisher says it will allow the studio to continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing games while supporting third-party developed titles too.

“We are thrilled to embark on an exciting new stage of growth with Quantic Dream, bound by our shared vision, mutual trust, and respect,” CEO and director of NetEase William Ding writes in a press release. “NetEase will continue to fulfill our promise to support Quantic Dream to realize its full potential. By combining the wild creativity and exceptional narrative focus on Quantic Dream with NetEase’s powerful facilities, resources, and execution capabilities, we believe there are infinite possibilities that could redefine the interactive entertainment experience we provide for players worldwide.”

You likely recognize Quantic Dream from its past titles like Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain, as well as its in-development game Star Wars Eclipse. You might also recognize Quantic Dream as the studio with allegations of abuse, racism, homophobia, and sexism, all of which studio leader David Cage has denied. You can read more about those accusations and subsequent legal proceedings here.

As noted in the press release, NetEase first invested in Quantic Dream three years ago before today’s acquisition.

NetEase’s acquisition of Quantic Dream joins a long list of other acquisitions that have happened this year. It started with Take-Two Interactive, the parent company behind the Grand Theft Auto series, announcing in January that it was acquiring mobile giant Zynga for nearly $13 billion. Then, a week later, Microsoft announced that it was acquiring Activision Blizzard, the company behind Overwatch and Call of Duty, for a colossal $68.7 billion. Two weeks later, Sony revealed it was buying Bungie for $3.6 billion. Following that, Sony acquired Jade Raymond’s new studio, Haven Studios, and earlier this week, Sony acquired Savage Game Studios to bolster its PlayStation Studios Mobile Division.

For more, read Game Informer’s Detroit: Become Human review and check out Star Wars Eclipse’s reveal trailer.