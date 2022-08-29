The Next Mafia Game Is In Development

Mafia celebrates its 20th anniversary today, and in a new blog post by Hanger 13, the principal minds behind the series reflect on its creation and history while also teasing what’s next.

Longtime Mafia designers Roman Hladík (general manager), Tomáš Hřebíček (head of production/media director), and Alex Cox (game director) sat down to discuss Mafia’s entire history and their most cherished memories of the franchise. It’s worth a read if you consider yourself a diehard fan (check it out here), but the most exciting news from the conversation is the confirmation that the next game in the series is in development.

Hřebíček writes:

“I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project! While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories.”

“A few years away” is a long time to wait, especially since the last mainline entry, Mafia III, is approaching six years old, launching in October 2016. In 2020, Hanger 13 released enhanced remasters of all three games, the most substantial being a complete remake of the original dubbed Mafia: Definitive Edition.

