PlayStation 5 Price Increased In Multiple Non-US Markets

Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that it raised the price of PlayStation 5 consoles, both the digital disc drive editions, in multiple markets around the world.

This news comes from a blog post released by the company today detailing the price increase, why it’s happening, and what markets are affected. Sony says the cause of the price increase is the result of the current economic environment of the world, including high inflation rates and more.

“The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing,” the post from SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan reads. “We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.

“While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come.”

Here are the affected regions of the world and the new PS5 price for both editions of the console:

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99



UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99



Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax) PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan



Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95



Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

