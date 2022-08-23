News

Destiny 2 Arrives On The Epic Game Store And Fortnite Today, Coming To Fall Guys Next Month

by Marcus Stewart on Aug 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM

Bungie announced that Destiny 2 is heading to the Epic Games Store beginning today. The new partnership with Epic also means that the series will be invading two of the publisher's most popular multiplayer games: Fortnite and Fall Guys. 

You can download Destiny 2 on the Epic Store right now, and those that do before August 30 can claim the 30th Anniversary Pack for free. This pack, which was released last December for $24.99, contains the Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Thorn armor set, a new three-player dungeon, in addition to other goodies. 

Today at 5 p.m. Pacific, Fortnite players can purchase the skins of Ikora, Zavala, and the Exo Stranger, their weapons, and can even drop into the island atop a Sparrow. A new Fortnite island inspired by the Javelin-4 Crucible map is available now and features control-style gameplay. On the flip side, Fortnite ornament sets can be obtained in Destiny 2. 

On September 17, Destiny 2 invades Fall Guys with Guardian-inspired cosmetics, spicy ramen celebration emote, and other accessories. 

Will you be picking up Destiny 2 on the Epic Store, or donning your favorite Guardian's outfit in Fortnite/Fall Guys? Let us know in the comments!

Products In This Article

Destiny 2cover

Destiny 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
September 6, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
December 8, 2020 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
Fortnitecover

Fortnite

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, Android
Release Date:
July 25, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 2, 2018 (iOS), 
June 12, 2018 (Switch), 
August 9, 2018 (Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)
Fall Guyscover

Fall Guys

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
August 4, 2020 (PlayStation 4, PC), 
June 21, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)
