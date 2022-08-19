Here Are The 60 Titles Included On The Sega Genesis Mini 2

Sega announced the Sega Genesis Mini 2 back in July, giving it an October 27, 2022 release date too. At the time, the company revealed some of the titles packed into the miniature console but now, we have the full list of all 60 games.

For the first time ever, titles from the Sega CD era will be playable on Genesis Mini hardware, according to Sega, and new ports and previously unreleased games have also been added to the lineup.

Here’s the lineup of bonus titles, but feel free to scroll down if you’re looking for the full list of all 60 games:

Devi & Pii : This is a paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka designed the game, characters, and sprites, but the game was never released.

: This is a paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka designed the game, characters, and sprites, but the game was never released. Fantasy Zone : This is a new port from the same team behind the port of Darius on the original Sega Genesis Mini.

: This is a new port from the same team behind the port of Darius on the original Sega Genesis Mini. Space Harrier II (and Space Harrier) : Sega says these are new ports using the sprite zoom function.

: Sega says these are new ports using the sprite zoom function. Spatter : This is an M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by Sega in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky.

: This is an M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by Sega in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky. Star Mobile : This is a puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992. It was complete in terms of development but never released.

: This is a puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992. It was complete in terms of development but never released. Super Locomotive : This is an M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by Sega in 1982.

: This is an M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by Sega in 1982. VS Puyo Puyo Sun: This is a demake of Puyo Puyo Sun, only featuring VS mode, with new rules not found in the original version.

Every Game On The Sega Genesis Mini 2

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Golf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Rainbow Islands -Extra-

Ranger-X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Early in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD)

Final Fight CD (Sega CD)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Night Striker (Sega CD)

Night Trap (Sega CD)

Robo Aleste (Sega CD)

Sewer Shark (Sega CD)

Shining Force (Sega CD)

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Sega CD)

The Ninjawarriors (Sega CD)

Devi & Pii (previously unreleased)

Fantasy Zone (new port)

Space Harrier II and Space Harrier (new port)

Spatter (new port)

Star Mobile (previously unreleased)

Super Locomotive (new port)

VS Puyo Puyo Sun (new port)

Preorders for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 are now live. The console will cost $99.