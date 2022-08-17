Xbox's PC Game Pass Seemingly Teases Death Stranding Is Coming To The Service

Death Stranding is one of 2019’s best games (in my personal opinion), and it’s one I hope everyone gets the chance to try. Sure, you might not like it, but if it hits, it hits hard.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players know that, as the game was PlayStation exclusive at launch. It hit PC in 2020, but you had to buy it outright like any other PC game. Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members might get the chance to try this Norman Reedus-led adventure across America with their subscription if a new, somewhat cryptic tweet from the official PC Game Pass account is anything to go by.

Check it out for yourself below:

As you can see, PC Game Pass draws attention to the fact that it’s changed its profile pic to that of a familiar landscape. If you look at the profile pic, you’ll see what appears to be a landscape shot from Death Stranding. Now, it could be a different game but like, come on, that’s Death Stranding, right?

All of this is to say that it seems like a formerly PlayStation-exclusive game – mind you, one developed by independent studio Kojima Productions that was funded by Sony Interactive Entertainment – is coming to PC Game Pass, a subscription service that’s a part of the Xbox ecosystem.

Have you played Death Stranding, and if so, what did you think of it? Let me know in the comments below!