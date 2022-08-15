MultiVersus Leak Seems To Confirm Stripe From Gremlins And Black Adam Will Join The Roster Soon

MultiVersus finally launched into 1.0 after weeks of beta testing, and while the launch was quite smooth, Player First Games opted to delay Season 1.

However, that brief delay is behind us as Season 1 begins today and you can check out the patch notes detailing every character buff, nerf, and more here. Alongside today’s patch notes, though, came a small leak from Player First Games and MultiVersus itself. Twitter user _FireMonkey booted up MultiVersus and saw a Season 1 startup loading screen a bit too early, as reported by Eurogamer. That’s because this startup screen featured two characters not yet revealed for the roster: Stripe, the antagonist from Gremlins, and Black Adam.

Check it out for yourself below:

As you can see in the screenshot above, it seems Black Adam and Stripe will be joining the roster sometime in Season 1. Black Adam makes sense – Warner Bros. and DC (and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for that matter) are in full marketing mode for Black Adam. Stripe, however, is more of a curveball. It’s an awesome inclusion, but also a somewhat random one.

[Source: Eurogamer]

