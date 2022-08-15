Deliver Us Mars Delayed To February 2023
Developer KeokeN Interactive has delayed its upcoming adventure game Deliver Us Mars to next year.
More specifically, the Red Planet sequel to Deliver Us The Moon will no longer be released on September 27 and will instead hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 2, 2023. That's a delay of roughly four-ish months. As for why, KeokeN Interactive released a statement alongside the news, citing that the game needs more time to be the best it can possibly be.
An update on the release date of Deliver Us Mars: pic.twitter.com/1SrFqjL3zm— Deliver Us Mars (@DeliverUsMars) August 15, 2022
