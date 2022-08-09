Watch A Real College Professor Enroll In Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus opened its door today, and we think it’s pretty darn good. But what does a real college professor think? Sega answers this burning question by releasing a video of a qualified educator putting the simulator through its paces.

Sega enlisted Tracy Fullerton, professor, and director of the game innovation lab at the Univerity of Southern California Games, to enroll in Two Point Campus and react to its zany brand of higher education. Besides providing a nice look at the moment-to-moment gameplay for those curious about the title, it's fun to listen to Fullerton's takes as both a game maker and a college professor. Check it out below.

You can judge Two Point Campus for yourself on PlayStation and Xbox (including Game Pass), Switch, and PC.