Marvel’s Midnight Suns Delayed, Will Launch Within 2023 Fiscal Year

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the upcoming card-based strategy RPG by Firaxis, as been hit with its second delay. A Take-Two earnings report revealed that the game had been pushed out of its October 7 date to an unspecified release within the 2023 fiscal year. That means it will now arrive sometime before March 31, 2023.

The game’s Twitter account confirmed the delay with a message, embedded below, that also revealed that the game will now have a staggered release. Midnight Suns will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC first within the fiscal year. The PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions arrive sometime after that.

While Midnight Suns will only face a five-month setback at most (for current-gen, at least) and could technically still arrive in 2022, seeing it suffer another delay is disappointing nonetheless. The game was first announced almost a year ago at last year’s Gamescom. It graced Game Informer’s cover that month and was first scheduled to launch this March before being delayed to October. A reimagining of the Rise of the Midnight Sons comic event, players control a team of occult heroes like Blade, Magik, and Nico Minoru and Avengers like Iron Man, Captain America, and Spider-Man to battle Lilith, the mother of all demons. Midnight Suns' turn-based combat utilizes a card system for selecting commands, and between battles players explore a headquarters where they can socialize and bond with their teammates.

We played the first four hours of Marvel’s Midnight Suns in June and wrote up seven takeaways based on our time with it. You can also watch us battle Venom has Spider-Man and other heroes in this episode of New Gameplay Today.