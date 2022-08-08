Is Bandai Namco Teasing The Next Tekken?

Bandai Namco revealed a big update for Tekken 7 during this weekend’s EVO tournament, which may have also teased the next entry in the long-running series.

A trailer running down the Tekken 7 balance update, which arrives on August 17 and introduces balance adjustments and new tactics, concluded on a tantalizing note. A clip of Kazuya’s semi-infamous Tekken 1 arcade ending, in which he drops Heihachi off a cliff before giving a cheesy smile to the camera, transitions to a smirking modern Kazuya with a message of “Get Ready.” The clip begins at the 1:40 mark.

Fans have excitedly interpreted this footage as a teaser for Tekken 8. That would make sense; Tekken 7 launched on consoles in 2017, so it feels like the right time to begin hinting at the next entry. Perhaps it’s a different Tekken project entirely. Or Bandai Namco simply thought this would be a humorous footnote to wrap up its Tekken 7 news.

