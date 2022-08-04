Tactics Ogre: Reborn Announced, Releasing This November

Square Enix has revealed Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a remaster of the classic Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, and it’s releasing in just over three months.

More specifically, it will hit PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC (via Steam) on Nov. 11. Square Enix revealed this heavily rumored (and leaked) remaster today with the first official trailer, and you can check it out for yourself below:

As you can see, Tactics Ogre: Reborn now features voice acting, improved visuals, and more. Square Enix says, “Tactics Ogre: Reborn features updated game design, fully-voiced cutscenes, improved graphics, and sound.” Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be available as a physical and digital Standard Edition on PS5, PS4, and Switch and a digital-only Standard Edition on PC. A digital Premium Edition will be available for all platforms the game is coming to later this year.

The digital Standard Edition includes a selection of three songs from the remaster’s soundtrack as a preorder bonus. The digital Premium Edition contains the entire soundtrack as a preorder bonus and a “Tactics Ogre (1995) Digital Mini Soundtrack.”

Are you going to be picking up Tactics Ogre: Reborn? Let us know in the comments below!