News
Switch Pro

Nintendo Won’t Be Unveiling Any New Hardware This Fiscal Year

by Jason Guisao on Aug 04, 2022 at 08:17 AM

Like Xbox and PlayStation, Nintendo also suffers from supply issues and component shortages. This might explain why a recent Nikkei report – relayed by Bloomberg's game and tech writer, Takashi Mochizuki (see below) – stated that there wouldn't be new hardware releases this fiscal year. 

Mochizuki's tweet reads, "There will be no new Nintendo hardware this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. Not immediately clear whether that part of the article is from Nikkei's own reporting or what Nintendo President, who Nikkei interviewed for the story, said."

For all the Nintendo fans speculating a Switch “Pro” release – sorry, it looks like that’s not happening any time soon. In any case, the Switch recently crossed 111 million units sold, but overall sales are down by 22.9%. Perhaps Nintendo will pivot to hardware announcements after the fiscal year comes to a close. 

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Nintendo Switchcover

Nintendo Switch

Release Date:
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Popular Content