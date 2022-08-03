Amazon Luna Comes To Samsung Gaming Hub Today

Amazon's cloud-based gaming service, Luna, is the latest addition to the Samsung Gaming Hub, a recently added feature available on all 2022 Samsung smart TV and smart monitor models. Amazon Luna joins an ever-growing list of cloud-gaming services that already include the likes of Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more in the Samsung Gaming Hub.

The hub, which was added to all 2022 models in late June, collects your various catalogs of cloud entitlements on one screen with no additional hardware required. That means if you own one game's entitlement on Google Stadia but another's rights on Amazon Luna, you can access them through the same hub without the need for any consoles. Not only that, but you can play these games using any supported Bluetooth controller.

Amazon Luna offers various subscription plans, with the top-tier subscription, Luna+, offering access to triple-A titles from publishers like Sega and Capcom as well as various independent titles. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can access a rotating collection of titles. This month's offerings include Control: Ultimate Edition, Myst, Steel Assault, and Garfield Kart. You can also add Ubisoft+ to your subscription for an additional cost to play games in franchises like Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, Ghost Recon, and Far Cry.

Through the addition of Amazon Luna to the library of cloud-gaming services, Samsung Gaming Hub now offers more than 1,000 games to choose from. I came away impressed from my time with the company's new gaming initiative at Summer Game Fest this year. You can read my full impressions of my experience with the cloud-based gaming feature here.