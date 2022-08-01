Check Out 16 Minutes Of Batgirl Gameplay In New Look At Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights will finally hit PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC too, in just a few months – Oct. 25 to be exact – and Warner Bros and WB Montreal have been steadily releasing more and more information about the multiplayer Bat-family game.

Today, as part of IGN First coverage, the studio released the first 16 minutes of Gotham Knights gameplay and the focus is exclusively on Batgirl. If you're worried about spoilers, don't fret – there's not much revealed story-wise in this gameplay, but it does feature a look at the first mission as well as some of the in-game mechanics we'll be utilizing to solve mysteries and fight crime. According to the video, this takes place right after the prologue.

Check it out for yourself below:

