Bounty Star Lets You Pilot A Mech In A Post-Apocalyptic Southwest

by Marcus Stewart on Jul 28, 2022 at 02:17 PM

Annapurna Interactive revealed an eye-brow-raising new shooter called Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem. The title blends mech gameplay and farming with a wild west aesthetic, and it’s coming next year. 

Players control Clementine McKinny, a bounty hunter and former soldier looking to atone for her past by keeping the peace in the Red Expanse, a post-apocalyptic version of the American Southwest. She uses her trust mech suit to keep the bad guys at bay, which players can customize with various offensive and defensive components. These include various guns, a laser sword, missile launchers, riot shields, boosters, and more. 

When you're not blasting apart enemies, you'll take care of your homestead. This rundown garage can be upgraded with new supply and water lines, and you can grow food, raise animals, and manufacture ammo for your mech.

Bounty Star will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox platforms (launching day one on Game Pass), Switch, and PC and launches in 2023.

