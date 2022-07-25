The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed. The upcoming adaptation was scheduled to launch on September 1 (with a Switch port coming sometime later). However, developer Daedalic Entertainment is taking a few more months to polish up Gollum's solo adventure.

Fans have been critical of Gollum's perceived lack of quality, especially after a recent gameplay trailer where the game looked rough around the edges. Daedalic seems to have taken those concerns to heart. The studio didn't reveal a new release date, only saying it's delaying the game "by a few months."

Here is the complete delay statement:

First of all, we would like to thank all of you for your patience and support so far. Over the last few years, our team has been working hard to bring you a remarkable story in a breathtaking world, fill with magic and wonder.

We are dedicated to meeting our community's expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien.

That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We will update you with an exact timing in the near future.

We are grateful for our passionate community and we cannot wait to share this unique adventure with you soon!

Daedalic Entertainment

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was announced in 2019 and chronicles Gollum's life after he loses the One Ring during the early chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring. The game emphasizes platforming and stealth as players climb and sneak across environments. Players can attack enemies depending on if they side with the character's Gollum or Smeagol personalities.

Do you think The Lord of the Rings: Gollum needs a delay? Let us know in the comments!