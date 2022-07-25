'AAA Action Platformer' Game For Console And PC Announced By Funko And 10:10 Games

Funko, the collectibles manufacturer behind the wildly popular Pop line of toys, is partnering with 10:10 games to create a "AAA action platformer" for console and PC. The game is slated to release in 2023 and is spearheaded by video game developer veterans Jon Burton and Arthur Parsons, who worked together on several Lego games at Traveller's Tales and are now at 10:10 Games.

“Creating iconic products that emotionally connect fans to their favorite fandoms is critical to each product portfolio decision,” said Andrew Perlmutter, CEO of Funko. “By partnering with 10:10 Games and utilizing the best creators in the business, we will have the talent to deliver games that reflect Funko’s unique look and feel across its lines and varied products.”

This quote implies Funko's stylistic characters with large heads and black eyes could be used for the game. Given the developers' track record of making games that feature hundreds of playable characters, it's not unreasonable to think this title may unite many popular brands that have gotten the Funko treatment. For now, all we have is a teaser trailer, which you can view above.