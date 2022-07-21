TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Starts The Party In August

If TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge hasn’t satiated your hunger for the Turtles, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection should provide a heaping second helping when it transports you back to your childhood on August 30.

The collection bundles 13 Turtles games across classic arcades, consoles, and handhelds into one $39.99 package. In addition to traditional couch co-op, the games now support online multiplayer as well. Here’s the full list of titles:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available digitally and physically on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, and PC.