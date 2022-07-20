News
No Man's Sky Endurance Update Reworks How Players Build And Command Freighters And Fleets

by Marcus Stewart on Jul 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM

No Man’s Sky’s 20th free update, Endurance, soars into the game today. Hello Games describes Endurance as an “overhaul” to the freighter captain experience, giving players new tools and functionality that make commanding a fleet of ships more entertaining and manageable. 

Players can oversee their brigade from a new bridge on their ship deck and now have instant access to teleportation rooms. Players can spacewalk on exterior walkways on their ship, which will provide views of the denser, more varied asteroid fields. Constructing manufacturing facilities lets players produce food and other resources, and you can construct other massive structures upon your capital ship. Perhaps the coolest of all is the ability to collect dreadnaught-sized aliens known as living frigates. Check out the trailer below for a glimpse of these features and others. 

Endurance goes live today in all versions of No Man’s Sky. Hopefully, that will include the upcoming Switch version, which launches on October 7

Products In This Article

No Man&#039;s Skycover

No Man's Sky

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation VR2, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
August 9, 2016 (PlayStation 4, PC), 
July 24, 2018 (Xbox One), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5), 
October 7, 2022 (Switch), 
TBA (PlayStation VR2)
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
