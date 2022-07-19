Star Wars: The Old Republic Director Leaves, BioWare Announces Commitment To The MMORPG

In a blog post on the official BioWare website, Star Wars: The Old Republic's creative director, Charles Boyd, announced his departure. Despite the sad news, the studio announced its commitment to the space opera franchise commending other leaders on the design team, from narrative director Ashley Ruhl to lead producer Eric Musco, and stating that the remaining developers will "carry forward our vision for the game."

The blog post ended with a few heartfelt words from Boyd:

"Even after almost sixteen years, I still can't fully believe how lucky I've been to work on Star Wars: The Old Republic…As always, there are some exciting things in the works for the future of SWTOR – storylines and planets and gameplay and characters that I can't wait to see come to life. I'm really looking forward to experiencing them all right alongside our players. So to the team, to our longtime partners at Lucasfilm, and to all of you: thank you so, so much for this amazing journey. I may be moving on from the project, but the Old Republic will never leave my heart."

Last December marked the Old Republic's 10th anniversary. The game's seventh expansion, Legacy of the Sith, was released around that time. Moreover, an upcoming content update promising new daily mission arcs for Republic and Imperial players on Manaan, a challenging operation for 8-player teams, improvements to weapons, and juicy story deets surrounding Darth Malgus is in development. The classic adventure in a galaxy far, far away is still going strong even as BioWare pivots to the next highly-anticipated chapters in the Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises.