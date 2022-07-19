News

Free Mario Strikers: Battle League Update Adds Daisy And Shy Guy, A New Arena, And More

by Marcus Stewart on Jul 19, 2022 at 09:46 AM

Mario Strikers: Battle League players will be treated to the game’s first free update on Thursday, July 21. A pair of new characters will step onto an arid new pitch outfitted in medieval threads. 

Princess Daisy struts her stuff as a new player with the ability to withstand knockdowns. She’s joined by Shy Guy, who serves as a flexible all-rounder to fulfill any role you see fit. Knight Gear will become available, letting players outfit their team in shiny armor that improves strength and shooting. Lastly, the Desert Ruin arena has three variations and can be used in quick matches or set as your club stadium.

For more on Mario Strikers: Battle League, read our review

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Mario Strikers: Battle Leaguecover

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Popular Content