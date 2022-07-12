Nintendo Warns Switch Owners About Heatwave
With temperatures rising in certain parts of the world and summer heat still going strong in North America, Nintendo issued a heatwave warning to Switch players, suggesting the console can only be used in temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius or 95 degrees Fahrenheit. While that heat cap is pretty impressive, we'd recommend not testing it.
By way of Nintendo Life, Eurogamer referenced Nintendo Japan's Customer Service Twitter account, which advised Switch owners to avoid staggeringly high temperatures and keep the intake and exhaust ports unblocked. The good news is that if the console gets too hot, it’ll automatically sleep. And for those who like to play using the Switch port, keep the setup in a cool spot. You can see the tweet below with a translation:
気温が高い場所でNintendo Switchを使用すると、本体の温度が高くなる場合があります。5～35℃の場所で使用してください。— 任天堂サポート (@nintendo_cs) July 11, 2022
また、吸気口や排気口がふさがれていると、本体の温度が高くなる場合があります。吸気口や排気口まわりの風通しを良くしてください。 https://t.co/bgS883YDWX pic.twitter.com/0c86fcgxnV
[Source: Nintendo Life via Eurogamer]