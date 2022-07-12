Nintendo Warns Switch Owners About Heatwave

With temperatures rising in certain parts of the world and summer heat still going strong in North America, Nintendo issued a heatwave warning to Switch players, suggesting the console can only be used in temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius or 95 degrees Fahrenheit. While that heat cap is pretty impressive, we'd recommend not testing it.

By way of Nintendo Life, Eurogamer referenced Nintendo Japan's Customer Service Twitter account, which advised Switch owners to avoid staggeringly high temperatures and keep the intake and exhaust ports unblocked. The good news is that if the console gets too hot, it’ll automatically sleep. And for those who like to play using the Switch port, keep the setup in a cool spot. You can see the tweet below with a translation:

"If you use the Nintendo Switch in a hot place, the temperature of the main unit may become high. Please use in the place of 5 to 35C. Also, if the intake and exhaust ports are blocked, the temperature of the main unit may rise. Make the air around the intake and exhaust ports better. If the temperature of the main unit becomes too high, it may sleep automatically to protect the main unit. When playing in TV mode, install the Nintendo Switch Dock in a location that does not retain heat. If there is foreign matter or dust on the air intake/exhaust port of the main unit, remove it with a vacuum cleaner. For your safety, do not disassemble the main unit."

[Source: Nintendo Life via Eurogamer]