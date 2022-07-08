Pokémon Puzzle League Joins Switch Online Expansion Pack Next Week

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is getting one of the best, and most underrated, Pokémon games from the Nintendo 64 library in Pokémon Puzzle League next week.

On July 15, the Panel de Pon-style, tile-matching puzzle game joins the (gradually) growing roster of classic N64 games. Pokémon Puzzle League launched in 2000 and tells an original story based on the anime, with Ash and Pikachu competing in a special puzzle tournament. The pair takes on familiar faces, including Team Rocket and Gary, in 2D and 3D puzzle contests, with plenty of Pokémon cheering from the sidelines.

Pokémon Snap joined Switch Online last month, making today’s news a nice double-whammy for Pokémon fans. You can keep up with every game available across the various Switch Online libraries by checking out our evolving database.