God Of War: Ragnarok Collector's And Jötnar Editions Unveiled

It's a great day to be a God of War fan, and not just because PlayStation and Sony Santa Monica released a new cinematic trailer for God of War: Ragnarok that contains the release date. That's because, alongside that cinematic "Father and Son" trailer, the studio has released a new unboxing video for the game's Collector's and Jötnar editions.

As you might expect, both editions of Ragnarok look fantastic. It doesn't hurt that both come in a fancy Knowledge Keeper's Shrine box that features beautiful artwork and plenty of fun goodies inside. Check them both out for yourself in the trailer below:

As you can see in the trailer above, you can't go wrong with either edition. But, if you're like me and struggling to determine which one you want, hopefully this breakdown of what's in each will help:

Collector's Edition

Here's everything that comes with the Collector's Edition:

Digital Goods

God of War: Ragnarok on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Darkdale Blade Handles

Darkdale Axe Grip

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

God of War: Ragnarok soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

God of War: Ragnarok Avatar Set

God of War: Ragnarok PS4 Theme

Physical Goods

Knowledge Keeper's Shrine Box

Dwarven Dice Set

2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings

Steelbook

16-inch Mjolnir Replica

Jötnar Edition

Here's everything that comes with the Jötnar Edition:

Digital Goods

God of War: Ragnarok on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Darkdale Blade Handles

Darkdale Axe Grip

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

God of War: Ragnarok soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

God of War: Ragnarok Avatar Set

God of War: Ragnarok PS4 Theme

Physical Goods

Knowledge Keeper's Shrine Box (with additional secret compartments compared to the box in the Collector's Edition)

Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set

Legendary Draupnir Ring

Yggdrasil Cloth Map

7-inch God of War: Ragnarok Vinyl Record

Steelbook

16-inch Mjolnir Replica

Preorders for God of War: Ragnarok, presumably including these two special editions of the game, will go live on July 15 (which is next week). While waiting to preorder, check out the God of War: Ragnarok trailer released today.

Which edition do you want to pick up? Let us know in the comments below!