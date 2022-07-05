Skull And Bones Returns This Thursday In A New Ubisoft Forward

Skull and Bones, Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate multiplayer game, rises from the depths of the sea on Thursday during a livestream presentation. Announced by Ubisoft today, this show kicks off at 11 a.m. PT and will hopefully provide a substantial look at the open-world multiplayer ship battles and progress made since the delay. Skull and Bones showed promise when it was first announced during an E3 press conference in 2017. Slated to release in the following year, it was indefinitely delayed, even thought to be canceled given the lack of updates from Ubisoft. With fresh wind behind its sails, we will now see what it looks like on current-gen platforms. Come Thursday, you can view the Ubisoft Forward livestream right here.

Ubisoft also revealed a second livestream slated to air on September 10. We don't know what games are in this presentation, but Ubisoft's blog says it will be for multiple projects. Here's hoping Star Wars, Avatar, Assassin's Creed, and Splinter Cell are mentioned in some capacity, if not outright shown.

Until then, are you excited for Skull & Bones? Were you a fan of Ubisoft's pirate-focused Assassins' Creed: Black Flag? Let us know in the comments below!