Sucker Punch Says It’s Not Working On Infamous Or Sly Cooper, And No Other Studio Is Either

Sucker Punch Productions, the studio behind 2020’s hit new IP Ghost of Tsushima, has revealed it is not working on anything related to its previous Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises. The studio also says that no other developer is working on projects related to the franchises.

This news comes from a new blog post highlighting Sucker Punch’s 25th anniversary. Since opening its doors more than 20 years ago, the studio has worked on Rocket: Robot on Wheels, the popular Sly Cooper platformer series, the superpowered Infamous series, and of course, Ghost of Tsushima. In this blog post, though, the studio clarifies some things amidst rumors of a Sly Cooper 5 and an Infamous remake.

Sly Cooper

“As our games continue to grow in scale and complexity, they require the full attention of our studio,” the blog post reads. “With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit Infamous or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either. These characters are very special and near and dear to our hearts, so while we’d never say never to re-opening those doors down the road, for now, there are no Infamous or Sly Cooper games in development.”

Elsewhere, the studio says it will soon perform maintenance on Infamous 2 UGC servers to move them to a new home allowing them to stay up longer. However, Sucker Punch says it will eventually need to sunset the servers but “[we] want to keep them running for as long as possible for players who are still active.” Sucker Punch is also working on getting Infamous Second Son’s Cole’s Legacy DLC, previously only available as part of the game’s Collector’s Edition, on the PlayStation Store in all territories.

“Thank you to everyone for an incredible 24+ years of support,” Sucker Punch writes. “Your love and appreciation are what fuel us to keep making new games and new worlds, and we look forward to continuing to bring new and exciting ideas to life for many years to come. We’re not ready to talk about whatever might be next, but we hope you’ll keep following us whenever we’re ready to share more.”

My money’s on a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, but who knows what the studio’s working on right now. Hopefully, we will learn soon. For now, read Game Informer’s Ghost of Tsushima review.

