New Cult Of The Lamb Trailer Highlights Best Practices For Keeping Your Cult Happy

Starting a cult isn’t easy work, but somebody’s got to do it in Massive Monster’s Cult of the Lamb, which hits consoles and PC next month. Fortunately, the team behind the devilishly cute game has released a new trailer with tips and tricks to start, and maintain, the best cult.

The first step is simple: grow your flock. All you need to do is fight through hordes of demon monsters to save innocent woodland creatures that will make for perfect initiates. Of course, you rename each addition and select other facets of their new life to dictate what kind of cult member (and worker) they’ll be for you.

Check it out in action:

As you can see in the trailer above, growing your flock is just the first step. You also need to satisfy the faithful. To do this, you must tend to your congregation by leading and feeding them and ultimately keeping them happy. You can give them gifts, invite them to feasts, and much more. The final step is to cleanse the non-believers, naturally.

Unhappy cult members might lose faith in you, but this is fixable. You can opt to re-educate them in the ways of your cult, which will hopefully stop them from persuading other members to rise against you, or, if you just can’t see a solution, you can always sacrifice them to the gods.

And there you have it – you’re ready to start a cult. For more, watch Game Informer’s exclusive Cult of the Lamb New Gameplay Today, which features never-before-seen gameplay, and then watch this new gameplay trailer that recently debuted during Summer Game Fest, which is where we learned Cult of the Lamb will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on Aug. 11.

Are you excited for Cult of the Lamb? Let us know in the comments below!