Take An Early Look At Skate's Fluid Movements And Awesome Bails

You'll soon have the chance to play EA's highly anticipated Skate sequel, but not in the way you would expect. Developer Full Circle and publisher Electronic Arts are looking for players who want to playtest the game and provide feedback on its development. You can sign up for this "insider" program here. As EA notes, you cannot share your videos or screenshots from your play sessions.

If you are curious what Skate currently looks like or what you can expect from the gameplay, EA has released a trailer with the appropriate title "Still working on it." The first few clips focus on bails, which must have been captured early in development given how rough the animations are. As the trailer moves on, the animations smooth out and the series' skating realism returns and is on display in a handful of awesome sequences. Full Circle also looks to be upping the scale of the challenges through some wild clips featuring impossible grind opportunities and huge ramps. Most of these clips are lack any kind of texturing or lighting and truly give us a look at how games are made.

Regardless of where it is at in development, this trailer gives a fun look at a series that never should have left us. Skate is alsmost back and it looks like it's going to be a blast.