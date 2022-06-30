Stuntfest: World Tour Looks Ridiculously Over The Top In The Best Ways

Every so often, a game development studio comes up with an idea so good other developers insert it into their games. In Pow Wow Entertainment's newly announced racer, Stuntfest: World Tour, I'm hoping the unique ejector-seat functionality is so jaw-droppingly incredible that it becomes the next craze. In the game's first trailer, we see drivers rocketing out of their cars to bounce off pads or ignite a jetpack's thrusters.

Stuntfest: World Tour is in development for PC with publishing duties handled by THQ Nordic sometime in 2022. We don't have many details yet, but a press release states that the player can assume the identity of a "punker granny" or a "famous streamer" with the hope of winning elimination-style stunt shows featuring 18 drivers. The competitions range from destruction derbies to glider racers. When the player hits the ejector button and their driver launches hundreds of meters into the air, they can be freely controlled and gadgets can be used to gain an edge. When descending, the next car you see can be yours to drive. Progress in the world tour rewards you with vehicle upgrades.

Stuntfest: World Tour has a hell of a hook, but it's difficult to figure out how these races will unfold. I can't wait to get my hands on this game to see if this unique gimmick (and the high levels of destruction) add up to something special.