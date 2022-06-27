Steam Deck Production Doubling Next Week As Q3 Reservations Start To Be Fulfilled

Valve’s handheld PC and most successful Steam Machine to date is wrapping up its Q2 2022 reservation fulfillment today and will be moving on the Q3 preorders starting next week. The devices will also be manufactured at an increased pace, so those who thought they might have to wait a while longer to pick one up may be in luck.

Valve tweeted today from its Steam Deck account that those who preordered the Steam Deck and have an expected Q3 2022 fulfillment date should check their email inboxes starting on June 30. The announcement of the latest group of preorder shipments comes paired with the reveal that Valve is increasing production of the handheld, essentially doubling the previous quarter’s output.

“Hello! Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th,” says the @OnDeck tweet. “Production has picked up, and after today we’ll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!”

This is excellent news for folks waiting to get their hands on a Steam Deck and might be a positive sign to those who have yet to pull the trigger on a reservation. I just got the go-ahead to purchase my Deck last week and can’t wait to get my hands on it to play all the hottest JRPGs from the ’90s and early 2000s instead of new releases like Elden Ring or DNF Duel. Who am I kidding? I’ll be playing those as well.

If you’re curious about what the Steam Deck is all about, check out our official review of the device here and this test of 23 games on the device to see what it’s capable of playing. If you’re interested in preordering one for yourself, you can do that by slapping $5 down through the Steam client or website.