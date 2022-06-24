Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Molten Mirrors DLC Available Now

Along with the debut of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Steam this week, a brand new DLC has landed for the Bunkers & Badasses-themed shooter. You can check out the trailer for Molten Mirrors below.

Those who venture into the Molten Mirrors DLC will face off against the Fyodor, the Soul Warden who digs holes and hordes souls, probably. In the trailer, there's plenty of footage of the bullet-hell elements added to Molten Mirrors that will surely put players' abilities at dipping and dodging to the test.

However, taking on the challenges of the Soul Worden and the Molten Mirrors content isn't free. You can join in on the fresh mayhem if you own the Wonderlands with the $29.99 Season Pass or purchase the DLC on its own for $9.99.

If you're still on the fence about whether to check out Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, read our review to better inform your potential purchasing decision.