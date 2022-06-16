Overwatch 2's First Content Bundle Includes Original Game And Beta Access, Still Pricey

Overwatch 2 is coming to consoles and PC later this year as an Early Access free-to-play title. With that change in business model, Blizzard Entertainment is now offering a bundle for the unreleased game with plenty of cosmetics and extras, including beta access. However, it's going to set you back about the full price of a game.

Clocking in at $39.99, Overwatch 2's first content bundle, dubbed the Overwatch Watchpoint Pack, does include a game you can play right now. It's the Legendary Edition of the original Overwatch which comes with some additional skins for characters and is probably necessary for the next piece of the bundle; purchasers will also be granted access to the upcoming Overwatch 2 beta, which starts on June 28. When the game launches into Early Access proper in October, the Watchpoint Pack covers the cost of the initial season pass and grants skins, in-game currency, and more.

Here are the entire contents of the Watchpoint Pack:

Guaranteed access to the Overwatch 2 PvP Crossplay Beta (Beta begins June 28th, 2022)

Overwatch: Legendary Edition (includes five (5) Legendary Skins and five (5) Epic Skins)

Additional content granted to purchasers at the release of Overwatch 2 on October 4th

Premium Battle Pass: Season 1 - Two (2) Overwatch

2 Legendary Hero Skins - Space Raider Soldier 76 and Space Raider Cassidy

2000 Overwatch 2 Virtual Currency - Overwatch

2 Player Icon (Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack pre-purchase exclusive)

The Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack is available on all platforms Overwatch 2 which will be available: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Early Access of OW2 starts on October 4, and includes a new character, The Junker Queen. Our own Brian Shea spoke with the Overwatch team about this upcoming game and shift to free-to-play, and you can read his preview of it here.